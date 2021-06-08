Gerrod Chadwell has officially been named the new head coach for Texas A&M women’s golf via a press release.
Chadwell is a three-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the former head coach of the University of Houston women’s golf team. He took the Cougars to six-consecutive NCAA Regionals and saw three individuals compete at the NCAA Championships.
Chadwell said he is excited for what this position means for his family.
“My wife Stacy and I are so excited to have the opportunity to raise our family in Aggieland,” Chadwell said. “I want to thank Ross Bjork and Jeff Toole for believing in me and giving me the chance to lead this program. Here at A&M, we have an incredible foundation to build something great and with the support we have from the top down, I know we can do just that. I have admired the 12th Man from afar for a long time, and to now be a part of it is a humbling experience. I can’t wait to get to campus to begin preparing for the fall. Gig ‘Em!”
The El Reno native built the Cougar’s program from the ground up, as he was their first head coach in program history.
Chadwell is the fifth head coach in program history for the Aggies. Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said Chadwell will make the Aggies a national championship contender.
“We are incredibly excited to have Coach Chadwell, Stacy and Chesnee Lynn join us here in Aggieland,” Bjork said. “His leadership style, character and energy set him apart, and to have a person of his caliber leading our program is a great honor. We are extremely confident that Coach Chadwell is going to elevate our culture and turn Aggie women’s golf into a national championship contender and winner.”
Andrea Gaston, who Chadwell is replacing, is the former head coach of the Aggies. Under Gaston, A&M did not place higher than fourth during the 2020-21 season.
