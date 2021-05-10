After a seventh inning grand slam by senior Will Frizzell, Texas A&M baseball won its third game against No. 11 Ole Miss 6-5, leaving the Aggies 27-23 overall and 7-17 in conference play.
After Saturday’s loss, the Aggies went into Game 3 with ambition to take the series, their second one against SEC opponents.
The Rebels started the game with two runs scored in the first, leading the Aggies 2-0 going into the bottom of the inning.
Quick to strike back, Frizzell homered into right field bringing senior Logan Sartori home after his single into left field.
Extending their lead in the sixth, the Rebels tacked on another run, leaving the Aggies trailing 4-2 going into the seventh.
“We had a couple of times with runners on second base with no outs, first and second with no outs, and we were not able to cash in,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “We had a leadoff walk, stolen base, run scores; a single, error on the mound, run scores and then we make an error defensively in the seventh to give them that five-run lead.”
Despite Ole Miss’s efforts to bring another runner home and further its lead, A&M brought the heat in the bottom of the seventh after four runners scored. Frizzell got the crowd at Olsen rowdy after his grand slam. Frizzell’s second home run of the game granted the maroon and white a lead of 6-5 going into the top of the eighth.
“I think they are going to go even higher right here, and if they do, I have to get to it because I'm not going to get another fastball if I don't,” Frizzell said. “It felt really good.”
Frizzell now has 18 home runs this slate under his belt going into the last two regular season series.
“We had a lot of tough at-bats with two outs to set up an opportunity for Will Frizzell to come up and finish the weekend off the right way,” Childress said.
Left handed senior pitcher Chandler Jozwiak finished the game, pitching 2.2 innings and giving A&M a Game 3 victory.
“We certainly stepped on our toe quite a bit throughout the course of the game, whether it be offensively, even on the mound,” Childress said. “And for us to even keep it close and get within striking distance, really all you need to do is put together one good inning, and we did that.”
Next out, the Aggies will be traveling to face the Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on May 14.
“For us to overcome that, I'm just proud of our guys,” Childress said. “Certainly, that's a momentum-gathering win for us with the week off getting ready for Auburn.”
