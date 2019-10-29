After finding a sense of consistency against Mississippi State, the Texas A&M offense is looking to keep it rolling.
Quarterback Kellen Mond connected with receivers on 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 234 yards and three scores for a career-high 202.4 rating. The junior signal caller said he is feeling good about where the offense is at right now.
“Even in the losses this year, you see flashes of what this team can be,” Mond said. “Just trying to be a little bit more consistent each and every week, but I feel like we’re in the right direction and being more consistent.”
The final non-conference matchup of the season should be no different, as the UTSA defense is 11th in points allowed per game with an average of 31.7.
Against superior competition on the road, the Roadrunners are struggling even more, giving up 63 points to Baylor and 45 to North Texas. UTSA also allowed 27 points to a winless Rice squad last week.
Despite UTSA’s results so far this season, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he isn’t overlooking the matchup.
“Defensively, their stunts and blitzes, they’re a constant blitzing team,” Fisher said. “Changes in fronts, bringing pressures all kinds of times. You have to be on the same page. I’ve known [UTSA coach] Frank Wilson a long time. He is a great guy and a great football coach.”
For A&M, there will be another great opportunity to develop an improving run game. UTSA is allowing 210 yards and two touchdowns per game on the ground.
Mond and tailback Isaiah Spiller improved drastically on the run over the past two contests, with both players getting in space quickly off of the edges. Mond’s week-to-week improvement on the run has provided a new threat for the offense.
Central Florida transfer Cordarrian Richardson is also providing relief for Mond and Spiller in some situations.
More notable is the strides that A&M freshmen are making on offense. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer and Spiller have contributed five touchdowns each and lead the Aggies in scoring. In addition, Wydermyer and wideout Ainias Smith lead the nation in freshman receiving touchdowns.
Fisher said that it hasn’t surprised him how well the freshmen have played this season.
“I knew that group coming in is a very talented group and had a chance,” Fisher said. “You don’t ever know how we’re going to adapt and how quickly we’re going to adapt … These 85-man rosters are more like 53-man rosters. With the injuries that occur, and it's not like playing with 85 guys anymore. Your freshmen are going to have to make an impact.”
The Aggies will face UTSA Saturday, Nov. 2 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
