Rice University will host its annual Fall Invitational on Friday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston, and several players from the Aggie men’s tennis team are slated to compete.
"[Assistant] coach [Kevin] O’Shea is taking a couple of our younger players to compete this weekend in Houston," A&M coach Steve Denton told 12thman.com. "We are looking to get a lot of matches and build some confidence for the four guys competing at Rice. All of our guys are fighting for playing time in the spring and this is another opportunity for them to show us what they are capable of.”
Denton has four Aggies entered in the in the first round of the ‘A’ doubles draw starting at 9 a.m.
Sophomore Pranav Kumar and freshman Stefan Storch are set to take on Ryuya Ata and Pascal Lorieul of A&M-Corpus Christi, while sophomores Austin Abbrat and Guido Marson will oppose Joao Alcantar and Alan Sanson of UT San Antonio.
In the singles draw, Kumar is set to compete against Dennis Boisseau of Incarnate Word, Storch will line up across the net from Marko Galic of Incarnate Word, Abbrat will challenge Oliver Valentinsson of Incarnate Word and Marson will play Kyohei Yamanaka of A&M-Corpus Christi.
Other schools represented at the invitational will include Texas Tech, Rice, UT Arlington, Louisiana, and Laredo College.
Competition begins Friday, Oct. 18 and continues through Sunday.
