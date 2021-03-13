The Texas A&M diving teams will be sending four Aggies to the NCAA Championships after three days of rigorous competition to earn their spots at the national title meet.
The Zone D Diving Championships was hosted at the Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington, Ky. One diver from the men's team will be sent to the NCAA Championship March 24-27, while three women will be competing from March 17-20.
Sophomore diver Tony Stewart will be traveling to Greensboro, NC., after qualifying with an eighth place ranking off the platform with a score of 630.40.
Several divers from the women’s team have booked their ticket to the championships in Greensboro. Senior Charlye Campbell and juniors Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes all qualified from their respective events. Wilson, A&M’s top performer, placed third with a 607.50 on the 1-meter. Following Wilson, Campbell placed sixth with a score of 581.50 on the springboards.
First-time qualifier Ceyanes took the last qualifying spot in the 3-meter on the second day with a score of 614.35. This was the junior’s first year at the Zone D Championships.
Twelve total women from the maroon and white will be traveling to the NCAA swimming and diving championships starting on March 17, while 11 men in total will be competing March 24-27.
All of the qualified divers will be traveling to the NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC.
