Junior setter Camille Conner, senior outside hitter Hollann Hans, senior libero Camila Gomez and junior middle blocker Makena Patterson were selected to the 2019 AVCA South All-Region Team, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.
Conner and Hans earned the honor for the second consecutive year, while Gomez and Patterson made the team for the first time in their careers.
On Nov. 24, Conner became the first player in the SEC to record a triple-double this season with 52 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills against Ole Miss. Following her performance against the Rebels, she earned SEC Setter of the Week honors and a spot on the All-SEC team. She has also notched nine double-doubles in 2019 for a career total of 27.
Hans has led the Aggies in kills in 26 games for a season total of 514. She has also notched 20-plus kill performances in seven games this season, as well as 14 double-doubles. After recording a double-double against Arkansas with 13 kills and 10 digs, Hans earned Player of the week and Offensive Player of the Week honors from the SEC.
In her senior season, Gomez has led the Aggies in digs in 22 games this season, with two games of over 30. She was also named the MVP of the Texas A&M Invitational in September after notching double-digit kills in each of the games of the tournament. Her 447 digs this season put her at third place in program history for digs in a single season during the 25-point rally scoring era.
Patterson leads the SEC in blocks with 135 and blocks per set with 1.36. She is also 14th in the nation in blocks per set and 18th in total blocks. Patterson has also led A&M in blocks in 23 games this season, and ranks fifth in program history in solo blocks and sixth in block assists and total blocks.
The quartet will be considered for AVCA All-America honors, along with others who earned All-Region honors, which will be announced on Dec. 18.
No. 25-ranked A&M will face No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.