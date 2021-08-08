Leaving behind a lengthy coaching resume, former longtime companion of Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, Bobby Bowden has passed away.
Bowden died in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Aug. 8 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Fisher played quarterback for Terry Bowden at Samford University, was an assistant under him for over a decade at Samford and then at Auburn, and then served under Bobby himself as Florida State’s offensive coordinator for three seasons, before finally succeeding his mentor as the Seminoles’ head coach in 2010.
"We lost a great man in Coach Bobby Bowden today, '' Fisher said in his opening statement at fall camp’s media day. “He meant so many things to so many people, he meant a ton to me."
Under Bowden’s watch, Fisher’s coaching alma mater had 14 consecutive seasons where they finished in the top five and had 10 plus wins, two ACC Championships and two National Championships.
“I don’t know if there’s anybody [who has] ever done it with more grace, dignity and class on the sidelines in college football in the history of this game and had the success that [Terry Bowden] had winning, doing the things he does,” Fisher said.
Former Texas A&M head football coach Richard Copeland “R.C.” has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Fisher concluded his opening statement by asking for prayers for Copeland.
“Keep R.C. in our prayers as he continues to battle the things he has,'' Fisher said. “Football is important but there are a lot of things more important than that.”
