Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green became the 11th Aggie football player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Green and 15 other inductees were honored at the 62nd National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner in New York on Tuesday.
During his tenure at A&M from 1977-79, Green set multiple records, some of which still stand.
In 1979, Green recorded 20 sacks for a single-season record that remains to be broken. After that year, he was named a first-team All-American.
Green ended his career with 283 total tackles, as well as 38 total sacks, which is second in program history but is the most by a defensive lineman.
He still holds the school record for career forced fumbles with 12, and is tied for third for single-game tackles with 22 against Baylor in 1979.
In addition to his first-team All-American honors, Green is also a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and a member of A&M’s All-Decade Team for the 1970s.
This also isn’t his first hall of fame selection, as he is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic, Southwest Conference, State of Texas Sports and Texas African-American halls of fame.
Following his collegiate career, Green was the 10th overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent 12 years. With the Seahawks, Green went to two Pro Bowls, is a member of the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor and is third in the NFL’s all-time sacks list with 97.5, though that doesn’t include the first two years of his career as sacks weren’t an official statistic until 1982, giving him an unofficial total of 116. Green also briefly played for the San Francisco 49ers after his time with the Seahawks.
