Shea Groom is adding another ring to her collection.
In addition to her Aggie Ring, the former Texas A&M All-American now has two NWSL Championship rings after the Houston Dash’s 2-0 win over Chicago on Sunday.
Groom’s alma mater was represented during the post-win celebrations when she had her own Ring Dunk from the championship cup. According to a post on her Instagram, this was the first time she has dunked her ring.
“Fun fact: I graduated college early and never did my ring dunk,” Groom wrote. “Challenge Cup trophy made for the perfect pitcher.”
Aggie Ring dunk for @sheabayy2 ✔️@AggieSoccer #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TWDG4rVO6Q— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 26, 2020
Groom helped cap off Houston’s first ever trip to the playoffs with the championship win, scoring the game-winning goal in the 91st minute for which she was named MVP of the game.
It’s Shea Groom who seals a trophy for @HoustonDash! #NWSLChallengeCup (🎥 @NWSL) pic.twitter.com/dPTxcevmI2— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 26, 2020
Opposite of Groom was former A&M midfielder Alyssa Mautz, who now plays for the Chicago Red Stars.
Groom played for A&M from 2011-2014, finishing her career with 41 goals and 25 assists.
She was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NWSL College Draft to FC Kansas City. In her first season, Groom was a second half substitute in the team’s 1-0 win over the Seattle Reign in the NWSL Championship. Groom’s teammate at A&M, Meghan Lisenby, was also on the Championship Kansas City team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.