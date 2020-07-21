After 11 seasons in the NFL, former Texas A&M defensive end Michael Bennett is ending his career.
Bennett announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday morning.
“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth — the opportunity to reimagine my purpose.
“I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.
“As the great Toni Morrison said: ‘Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.’”
https://t.co/EEXEsjMr2Y pic.twitter.com/S7C8ocwS9X— Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) July 21, 2020
Bennett was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2009, and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before ending his career with the Dallas Cowboys.
He finished his professional career with 359 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. Bennett also helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2014 and was selected to three Pro Bowls.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Bennett played for A&M from 2005 to 2008. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference honors in 2007.
Bennett’s younger brother Martellus, a former New England Patriots tight end who played for A&M from 2005 to 2007, retired from the sport in 2018.
