Former Texas A&M women’s basketball associate coach and Class of 1984 Vic Schaefer, who most recently helmed the Mississippi State program, was hired by Texas on Sunday.
Schaefer, who was born in Austin and raised in Houston, spent nine years with A&M as the associate head coach from 2003 until 2012.
Guess who’s coming to the Forty...🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/hSAyjbvqTH— Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) April 5, 2020
Schaefer’s connection to current A&M head coach Gary Blair goes beyond 2003 though. In 1997, when Blair was the head coach at Arkansas, he hired Schaefer as his assistant coach, then brought him along to Aggieland in 2003, where the Aggie grad stayed until the conclusion of the 2011-2012 season.
In 2012, Schaefer became the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, leading them to a 221-62 record over eight seasons.
During his eight years with the Bulldogs, Schaefer’s team saw five NCAA Tournaments, four Sweet Sixteen appearances, three Elite Eight appearances, two SEC Championships, two Final Four appearances, two national runner-up finishes and an SEC Tournament championship.
In their first ever Final Four appearance in 2017, Mississippi State broke UConn’s 111-game win streak in overtime to advance to the National Championship.
Schaefer will take over a Texas team that went 19-11 under Karen Aston during the 2019-2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.