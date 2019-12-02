The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Florida State 80-58 in the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday in Fort Worth.
The Aggies’ 17 assists were the second-most in a game for the team this season, following 21 assists against Prairie View. A&M also had 30 rebounds for the sixth consecutive game with 30 or more this season.
The game started off close, with several lead changes in the first quarter. However, once Florida State pulled away to a 40-32 lead at the end of the second quarter, the Aggies were only able to get within five points throughout the rest of the game.
The Seminoles extended their lead to 55-42 early on in the third quarter. A&M then went on a 10-2 run to get back within five points. However, the Aggies were unable to maintain their momentum as the Seminoles led 61-52 at the end of the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Seminoles used a 12-2 run to give them a double-digit lead that they maintained through the quarter. A&M senior guard Shambria Washington broke the Seminoles’ run with a layup, though it could not stop the Seminoles’ momentum as Florida State closed out the game with five more points to win 80-58.
The Aggies will face Central Arkansas at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Reed Arena.
