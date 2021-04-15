The SEC’s head coaches voted five members of Texas A&M’s equestrian team worthy of All-SEC honors, the conference announced Wednesday, April 14.
After leading the team with eight wins in Horsemanship, junior Hayley Riddle earned Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Year and All-SEC Horsemanship Team distinctions. Riddle was also named an NCEA First Team All-American on April 1.
The Aggies’ second First Team All-American selection, senior Caroline Dance, was named to the All-SEC Flat Team. Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss earned a spot on the All-SEC Fences Team.
Rounding out the team’s conference distinctions were freshman Ella Patek and senior Rhian Murphy, who earned spots on the All-Freshman Horsemanship Team honors and Community Service Team, respectively.
