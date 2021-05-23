Having appeared in each of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments, Texas A&M baseball has made its mark on the world of collegiate baseball. Without head coach Rob Childress, this streak of dominance may not have been possible.
However, if the Aggies want to continue acting as a baseball powerhouse in the future, they will need to find a way to do so without Childress.
Announced Sunday morning by Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, A&M will begin the search for a new head coach after Childress’s contract was not renewed past the 2021 season.
During his 16 seasons with the maroon and white, Childress helped A&M build an extensive resume. Along with an impressive 622-336 record, the coach led the team to six conference titles and two trips to the College World Series.
Thanks to his success with the program, the team showed its appreciation to Childress on the official Aggie Baseball Twitter account.
https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1396489017861058565
Members of the 2021 maroon and white squad immediately followed, praising the head coach’s impact on their lives over the past couple years.
https://twitter.com/Brycecolin3/status/1396491127478493186
https://twitter.com/Dustin10Saenz/status/1396255745440718848
https://twitter.com/Bryce_miller9/status/1396552131675664384
Long-graduated Aggies were also quick to join in, showing Childress’ long-term influence on the program. During the coach’s run with A&M, Major League Baseball teams signed 73 Aggies to their squads.
https://twitter.com/bradenshewmake/status/1396525527486316544
https://twitter.com/ballemand_1/status/1396486451659956226
https://twitter.com/CoachGandy23/status/1396544740485738496
https://twitter.com/HunterMelton50/status/1396522507751104514
https://twitter.com/kaseykalich31/status/1396543818703454208
Others in the industry made a point to emphasize how instrumental Childress has been in helping with the evolution of collegiate athletics.
https://twitter.com/KP_Omaha/status/1396514944116527108
https://twitter.com/kirk_saarloos/status/1396511353729388553
https://twitter.com/billyliucci/status/1396479094532022272
While the news trended on Twitter, the one constant, spotlighted by Childress’s supporters, was his ability to create an entire family out of a baseball team.
https://twitter.com/Grayson_Long/status/1396494146697842689
https://twitter.com/SkiBall_ryan/status/1396522747317075969
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Aggies stand without Childress behind them in their dugout. Though the future is uncertain, one thing is clear — Childress has forever changed A&M baseball for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.