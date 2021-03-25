Beginning Friday, the Texas A&M equestrian team will compete in its first SEC Championship tournament since 2019.
Last season was cut short due to COVID-19. Despite challenges, the Aggies qualified to compete in Georgia for a championship title alongside Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina.
With 12 to 13 meets during a normal season, A&M coach Tana McKay noted this team has competed in only seven matchups.
“It did not change the way we operated or competed, but I think it did put more pressure on everyone to try to get those Ws,” McKay said.
With 52 members, riders had to practice at different times due to COVID-19 safety precautions and did not always get to see each other. McKay said the large group was still able to connect.
“We really work on team unity and having a family atmosphere,” McKay said. “This team thought outside of the box and still made the effort to get to know their teammates, even if it was through Zoom.”
The team traveled for the 2018 conference championship, and A&M hosted the event in 2019. Upperclassmen will use their experience to help set the tone for this weekend, McKay said.
The No. 3 Aggies enter the championship behind No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Georgia, 3-4 overall in regular season and 2-4 in conference. Earlier in the season, the Aggies were victorious over South Carolina, but lost to both Auburn and Georgia.
Haley Redifer, junior Hunt Seat team member, said she believes it is important for the team to be around each other to push themselves to prepare. When it is time to compete, she said they do not want any curve balls thrown at them.
“Win or lose, I think we are all just really excited to be able to be around different teams and watch our horses compete,” Redifer said.
The Aggies are scheduled to compete in the SEC Championship March 26-27 in Bishop, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.