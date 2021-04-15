The Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 SMU after a 7-7 (3698.5-3693) tiebreaker during the quarterfinals of the NCEA Championships in Waco.
Despite trailing the Mustangs 6-3 in the first-half, the Aggies tied the score up after a successful rally in Fences and Reining.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss led the comeback after toppling Alex Pielet 235-211 in Fences.
Following Lovingfoss’s ecstatic run in Fences, senior Marissa Harrell beat SMU’s Taylor Zimmerman 212-207 in Reining.
Junior Grace Boston led the Aggies to a tie against the Mustangs after another successful run in Fences, winning 235-232 against Devin Seek.
Taking the lead for the maroon and white, junior Haley Redifer defeated Taylor Madden 254 to 232 in Fences, just prior to SMU tying the meet up after their win in Reining.
Obtaining A&M its 4-0 sweep in Fences, freshman Devon Thomas earned a score of 229, beating Olivia Woodson’s 219.
Freshman Ella Petak held a 215-211.5 win over Mallory Vroegh in Horsemanship. Along with Petak’s victory, junior Haley Riddle merely beat Megan Waldron scoring a 228.5, only half a point over Waldron’s 228.
Bringing the matchup to a close, senior Rhian Murphy tied against Miranda Seade in Flat, both scoring a 207.
Although showing resilience in the second half, the Aggies left Waco with a loss dropping them to 4-6 overall to end the spring slate.
