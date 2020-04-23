The SEC announced the winter academic honor roll on Thursday, and a school-record 75 student-athletes made the list. The previous school record was set last year with 72 winter sports athletes.
The equestrian team led all other programs with 29 spots on the list.
The honor roll is based on grades from the 2019 spring, summer and fall terms. According to the SEC, to qualify for academic recognition, a student-athlete must have a GPA at or above a 3.0 for the previous academic year and must have been on the team throughout the entire NCAA Championship segment.
Behind equestrian, the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams had 22 and 11 student-athletes on the list respectively.
The men’s basketball program had eight representatives, leading all other men’s basketball teams in the SEC. The team increased its number of honorees from last year’s two.
Here are all of the Aggies who made this year’s list:
Men's Basketball (8)
- Jay Jay Chandler – University Studies
- Savion Flagg – University Studies
- Mark French – Marketing
- Luke McGhee – Mechanical Engineering
- Wendell Mitchell – Sport Management
- Josh Nebo – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
- Everett Vaughn – Construction Science
- Zach Walker – Management
Women's Basketball (5)
- Anna Dreimane – University Studies
- Aahliyah Jackson – University Studies
- N'dea Jones – Performance Studies
- Cheah Rael-Whitsitt – University Studies
- Aaliyah Wilson – Sport Management
Equestrian (29)
- Evelyn Beesaw – Biomedical Sciences
- Grace Bentien – Communication
- Rebecca Bigelow – Biomedical Sciences
- Anna Billings – Agricultural Leadership & Development
- Grace Boston – Psychology
- Lisa Bricker – Kinesiology
- Rheagan Bryant – Health
- Tina Christie – Agribusiness
- Katie Conklin – Sport Management
- Cameron Crenwelge – Management
- Caroline Dance – Kinesiology
- Darby Gardner – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
- Marissa Harrell – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
- Julie Hill – Biomedical Sciences
- Nicole Leonard – University Studies
- Alex Marlow – Marketing
- Taylor Masson – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
- Kamiah McGrath – Sport Management
- Rhian Murphy – Psychology
- Lauren Rachuba – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
- Haley Redifer – Business Administration
- Lauren Reid – Economics
- Shelby Reine – Animal Science
- Lindsay Schauder – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
- Mali Selman – Statistics
- Hannah Tapling – Psychology
- Ann Elizabeth Tebow – Biomedical Sciences
- Kenleigh Wells – Animal Science
- Ellie Williams – Construction Science
Men's Swimming & Diving (11)
- Clayton Bobo – Business Administration
- Jake Gibbons – Public Service &Administration
- Gus Karau – Industrial Distribution
- Adam Koster – Supply Chain Management
- Sean Morey – Biomedical Sciences
- Felipe Rizzo – Accounting
- Mark Schnippenkoetter – Supply Chain Management
- Peter Simmons – Mechanical Engineering
- Hudson Smith – Construction Science
- Luke Stuart – General Studies
- Benjamin Walker – Accounting
Women's Swimming & Diving (22)
- Haley Allen – Economics
- Kaley Batten – Finance
- Charlye Campbell – Community Health
- Emma Carlton – Interdisciplinary Studies
- Chloe Ceyanes – General Studies
- Kara Eisenmann – Biomedical Engineering
- Raena Eldridge – Genetics
- Joy Field – Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences
- Karling Hemstreet – Animal Science
- Sara Metzsch – Health
- Amy Miller – Health
- Taylor Pike – English
- Katie Portz – Marketing
- Kylie Powers – Environmental Geoscience
- Jing Wen Quah – Biomedical Sciences
- Victoria Roubique – Interdisciplinary Studies
- Golf Sapianchai – Computer Engineering
- Sam Siebenaller – Interdisciplinary Studies
- Caroline Theil – Health
- Camryn Toney – Kinesiology
- Mollie Wright – General Studies
- Haley Yelle – Urban & Regional Planning
