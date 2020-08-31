Senior cornerback Elijah Blades has become the second Texas A&M football player to opt out of competition this season, he announced in a tweet on Aug. 31.
I have chosen opt out this season. I’ll be back next year ✌🏽 Deuce— Elijah Blades (@savageszniv) September 1, 2020
“I have chosen opt out this season,” Blades said in his tweet. “I’ll be back next year. Deuce.”
His announcement follows that of redshirt sophomore quarterback James Foster, whose decision was announced on Aug. 18.
Blades played in seven games in 2019, accumulating 19 total tackles before missing the last three games of the season due to injury.
Blades will not lose his scholarship or eligibility for this decision, as the SEC announced on July 17 that it will allow student-athletes to opt out of the season due to health and safety concerns without risk.
The Aggies are scheduled to begin their season in Kyle Field against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.