Following the events in the final day of the Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 27, eight Aggies will be representing their respective countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Former A&M middle distance runner Athing Mu, now representing Nike, won the 800-meter event, setting an Olympic Trials record time of 1:56.07. This time is the current world-leading mark and is the second fastest run by an American all-time.
Ajeé Wilson holds the American record with a time of 1:55.61, which she set in 2017.
Mu’s time bettered her previous American Under-20 record and ranks No. 3 on the U-20 all-time world list.
Mu said running the fastest 800-meter time of any American at the Olympic Trials is an amazing benchmark in her career.
“Honestly, I wanted to break some record,” Mu said. “Twenty-five years is a really long time and it feels awesome. I knew it was within me and it feels great to have my name down next to it for the next U.S. Trials.”
After ending day one of the heptathlon in first place with 4,042 points, former A&M soccer athlete Annie Kunz continued her lead. She ended the two-day competition with an all-time personal best and world-leading score of 6,703 points.
Her day started with a personal best in the long jump at 21-4 (6.50-meter) and equaled her personal best in the javelin 147-10 (45.06-meter), before running 2:15.24 in the 800-meter.
Her score easily surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard score of 6,420.
Kunz said her qualification for Tokyo demonstrates anything is achievable if one sets their mind to it.
“There are moments when I thought I couldn’t do it and they were there with me,” Kunz said. “I can’t wait to get home and celebrate with loved ones. Just to be with them and enjoy the experience with them this week... I never in a million years thought I could score what I scored tonight. Hard work pays off. It really does.”
This will be both of the pairs’ first qualification for a U.S. Olympic team.
Joining them in representing Team USA is graduate student Bryce Deadmon in the 4x400 meter relay, former A&M sprinter Fred Kerley, former A&M basketball player and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton and former A&M national champion Javelin thrower Maggie Malone who set the U.S. Olympic Trials record with a throw of 208 feet and four inches.
Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens will be competing in the long jump for Trinidad & Tobago after taking home the NCAA women's heptathlon crown in 2021 and being named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Association Women's National Field Athlete of the Year.
Former A&M softball player Tori Vidales will represent Mexico as a member of its softball team.
Former A&M runner Donavan Brazier who is the current 800 meter world champion and American record-holder finished last in the 800 meter men's final and failed to qualify for a spot on Team USA.
