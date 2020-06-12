Texas A&M baseball junior outfielder Zach DeLoach and junior pitcher Christian Roa followed Asa Lacy’s historic lead with selections in the MLB Draft on Thursday.
The Seattle Mariners chose DeLoach at 43rd overall, while Roa went to the Cincinnati Reds at 48th overall.
By the early end of the season, DeLoach led the team in runs with 25, hits with 24, homeruns with six, RBI with 17, slugging percentage with .789 and on-base percentage with .547. He batted .421 with 14 walks, three doubles and six stolen bases.
DeLoach was No. 3 nationally in runs, No. 19 in homeruns, No. 21 in on-base percentage, No. 23 in total bases and No. 50 in batting average.
Roa finished the month-long season with a 2-1 record and a 5.85 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. He was No. 11 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings with 15.75 and No. 3 nationally in strikeouts.
With the three selections, the Aggies have had at least three players picked in each draft since 2001.
