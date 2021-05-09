No. 11 Texas A&M soccer fell to No. 2 North Carolina Sunday, ending the maroon and white’s run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Elite 8 matchup was extremely close, with the winner being decided by a single goal in the Aggies’ 1-0 loss. As the Tar Heels advance to the semifinals, A&M must face the end of its season and what comes next.
A&M coach G Guerrieri said he is frustrated with how things played out in the match, noting multiple opportunities the Aggies had to score. However, he praised North Carolina’s talent on both offense and defense, deeming them a worthy competitor.
“We just can’t make mistakes at this level,” Guerrieri said. “Teams like this will burn you.”
The Tar Heels have outscored their opponents 23-0 in 2021. In fact, the North Carolina defense has not allowed a goal since November. Guerrieri said this was the greatest obstacle presented against the Aggies in the tournament.
“You don’t get many chances against them,” Guerrieri said. “That’s one of the hard lessons this young team is having to learn.”
The lone successful offensive push occurred in the 43rd minute when North Carolina junior midfielder Rachel Dorwart scored a tight left-footer off of a fast break. Even with multiple attempted drives by the maroon and white offense, none managed to find the back of the net.
Even still, Guerrieri said he is proud of his players. Wednesday’s matchup marked the furthest the Aggies have gone in the NCAA Tournament in over half a decade. The team also recorded multiple accolades across the season, including the SEC regular season championship.
“I told the girls after the match that we love them unconditionally,” Guerrieri said. “They were able to overcome all kinds of new limitations put on them. They were able to keep their focus. This is a year that I’m super proud of the girls for.”
The end of a season in any sport signifies the departure of a team’s eldest players. For the maroon and white, this means saying goodbye to midfielder Taylor Ziemer. As the Aggies’ lone senior in the spring, Ziemer helped push the team through an impressive tournament run. Guerrieri said he is especially thankful for Ziemer’s ability to step up and lead others.
“She has been a star among stars, on and off the field,” Guerrieri said. “She’s been someone that has been able to grow into a leadership role for us. Sometimes it’s easy to just sit back and be a passenger, and that’s not Taylor. Taylor is a driving force.”
The Aggies now set their sights on the 2021 season, which kicks off in just three short months. Guerrieri said the Aggies will face a much more difficult schedule this fall, which includes three teams currently still in the tournament, but he is confident his players will still find success.
“We’re stepping up the schedule because this team will be able handle it,” Guerrieri said. “[The Aggies] have set the stage for something that can be truly, truly even more special later in 2021.”
