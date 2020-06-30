In a tweet Monday night, former Texas A&M men’s basketball center DeAndre Jordan revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The current Brooklyn Nets player also said he wouldn’t join the team in Orlando when the season resumes on July 30.
“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in the market,” Jordan said. “As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.”
Jordan played for the Aggies from 2007 to 2008 before he was drafted No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.
