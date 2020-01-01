Texas A&M redshirt junior wide receiver Quartney Davis has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
"I've been dreaming of playing in the NFL since I first started playing football and I'm ready to start this new journey," Davis wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Thank You Texas A&M University! Gig’em 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/iCV75FmVna— Quartney Davis (@QuartneyDavis1) December 31, 2019
Davis follows in the footsteps of junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who declared for the draft on Dec. 12.
This season, Davis finished with 616 yards on 54 receptions with four touchdowns.
He had 48 yards on six catches in A&M's 24-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
The Houston native ended his career with 99 receptions for 1,201 yards in 32 games.
The most notable game of Davis' career came in a historic one for the Aggies. He had seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a scoring catch to tie the game in regulation as time expired and send it into overtime.
The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.
