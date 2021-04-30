Texas A&M left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 128th overall pick in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Moore is the third Aggie selected in this year’s draft.
“Dan is an athletic offensive lineman,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release from the athletic department. “Much like many of our offensive linemen he can play anywhere along the front. He is a very smart football player. He didn’t say much, but when he did talk, all of the guys would listen. He started many games at left tackle and was a big reason why we were so good along the offensive line the last couple of years.”
The Beaumont native is a three-year starter for the Aggies and played in 44 games in his career. Entering Aggieland as a three-star prospect, Moore started in just one game as a freshman in 2017, but earned the starting job in his final three years.
Moore also earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team in 2020, after being named to the Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC Third team.
During the 2020 season, Moore and the rest of A&M’s offensive line only allowed a total of seven sacks and were named finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Moore ends his career on 36 consecutive starts after helping A&M lead the SEC in sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed and yards per carry last season.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III were selected No. 66 and No. 117 overall, respectively.
Dan Moore Jr. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) May 1, 2021
