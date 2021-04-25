There are some who doubt how far Texas A&M left tackle Dan Moore Jr. will go in the NFL.
Some doubt whether he will even get selected in the 2021 draft. However, Moore has faced and overcome doubters before. He went from being a three-star recruit to one of the team captains in the season opener against Vanderbilt, establishing himself as a leader both on and off the field.
Moore said he chose to play in the SEC to prepare himself for playing professionally.
“That’s why I came into the SEC. I feel like that's the best conference in [football],” Moore said. “And I feel like that's the best you're going to be seeing on Saturdays as far as getting you ready for that Sunday action. Just that alone is what [prepared] me.”
The Beaumont native started every game for three and a half years and rotated between left tackle and guard for a total of 34 games played.
During the 2020 football season at left tackle, Moore was a part of the offensive line unit that allowed quarterback Kellen Mond to be sacked only seven times throughout the entirety of the season.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said having a successful offensive line is no easy feat.
“There are certain qualities [for offensive linemen to be successful],” Fisher said. “You have got to have [a] certain size, speed, flexibility [and] all that stuff, but I'm going to tell you the ingredients up front in my opinion: intelligence … It's a highly, highly intelligent position that you have to be able to process information at. You have to have a certain level of toughness.”
The Joe Moore Award is given annually to the best collegiate football offensive line unit. A&M was a finalist for said award, thanks in part to Moore’s performance at left tackle.
In addition to all of this, Moore also got to give scouts a peek at his size during Pro Day on Tuesday, March 30. He weighed in at 311 pounds and 6-foot-5. He also benched 225 pounds for 28 reps.
Moore said thanks in part to Fisher, he feels he is ready to take on the challenges of the NFL.
“Jimbo Fisher has done a tremendous job in getting me ready for NFL-style play, just the mentality he brings into the locker room,” Moore said.
Moore has gone from a three-star recruit who originally committed to Oklahoma State, to an accomplished A&M football player and offensive line leader. He said his record shows he is worth a second look to those who still have doubts about him.
“I think to play on any team and to play on any offense, to play for any quarterback would be a blessing on its own,” Moore said.
