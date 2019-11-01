On a night honoring the Texas A&M seniors, A&M's players walked off Ellis Field for a final time in the regular season after putting together a winning performance against Ole Miss.
"It's always a special night," A&M coach G Guerrieri said. "A lot of good performances on a senior night. I think we're 26-1 on senior nights in my time.
A&M dominated the stat sheet in the first half with 10 shots; including a pair of thrilling long shots from Ally Watt that called for acrobatic saves by Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus. However, Ole Miss was able to continuously respond by putting a lot of pressure on the Aggie defense.
The tussle between the two squads did not produce any goals in the first half, with neither able to capitalize on any of their chances.
It wasn't until the 58th minute when A&M's Jimena Lopez took a pure swing from outside the box and drilled a dipping shot over the keeper and into the top right corner for a goal.
The Rebels wasted no time responding, boasting their resilience with an equalizing goal on their next possession. Ole Miss' leader in points and goals, Channing Foster, tallied her 10th goal of the season courtesy of a spectacular shot from inside the box that squeeze inside the near post.
A&M’s game-winning shot followed. With a chance from a corner, Jordan Hill headed the ball towards Abby Grace Cooper. Cooper managed to settle the ball while in the 6-yard box and shot it in between a crowd of Ole Miss defenders to secure the win for the Aggies.
"[Cooper] has some guile, some sophistication to the way she plays," Guerrieri said. "She's smart about getting into those little spaces. And low and behold, there she is on the doorstep and pushes one past."
After struggling to score in the first half, Cooper said the changes that occurred in the second half that allowed them to secure both goals.
"We were all really pumped for the game,” Cooper said. “I think once we finally just were patient and played the way we know how to play, it definitely was looking a lot better."
By closing out the season with two impressive wins, A&M finished with a 13-3-3 overall record, and were 7-2-1 in the SEC. Now, the team's attention turns to next week's SEC Tournament.
"Winning at home in your last SEC game and taking it into the tournament is huge," Callyn Walton said. "My freshman and sophomore year, were two very different years of how we did. Sophomore year we closed out the year with wins and continued to win the championship, so this will be a lot of momentum for us going into the tournament."
