Following disappointing results against Florida and Alabama, Texas A&M secured a 1-0 win against Auburn.
The Aggies played the game shorthanded by injuries to key players, most notably forward Ally Watt. Despite the result and roster depth, her absence was profound as A&M struggled offensively to dissect Auburn's defense from the midfield and create chances near the box.
After a slow-paced first half that lacked many opportunities for either team, both squads brought in increased level of intensity and urgency to the field to the second half.
Auburn was more aggressive offensively and found success in pressing up the field. Precise kicks by Auburn’s Bri Folds allowed the Tigers to create some chances and get in behind the Aggie defense.
Auburn's most daring opportunity came in the 52nd minute. M.E. Craven blasted a diagonal long ball that found the feet of Sydney Richards, who muscled off a defender to dribble into the wide area of the box. Whipping the ball across, A&M defender Callyn Walton stepped in to clear it. Richards was able to make the most of her second attempt and found Jessie Gerow in the center of the box with only the keeper to beat. However, A&M's Katie Smith instantly stepped in to block the shot and prevent an Auburn goal.
Withstanding the strong Auburn push, A&M managed to put a point on the board, courtesy of a corner assist by Jimena Lopez. A&M’s Jenna Byers got her head on the ball, taking a deflection off an Auburn defender and sending it into the goal. In the middle of the play, A&M's Ali Russell made strong contact with Auburn's goalkeeper as the ball bounced goalward. To the dismay of Auburn's players and coaches, no foul was called as they all immediately raised their arms and shouted pleadings for a call.
Auburn’s attempt to answer ended in heartbreaking fashion. A&M keeper Shantell Hutton spilled the ball from a lobbed cross, and it landed at the feet of Auburn's Treva Aycock with a wide-open net. However, Aycock sent the shot over the crossbar for the Tigers’ loss.
The Aggies’ 1-0 result gives them their first win in two weeks, as they now hold a 4-1-1 SEC record. The victory also guarantees A&M a 27th straight season with an overall winning record, the fourth-longest active streak in NCAA soccer.
A&M will look to secure back-to-back victories as it hosts No. 13 Arkansas (5-1 SEC) on Friday in a high-profile matchup between SEC opponents.
