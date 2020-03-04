After a sophomore season in which she was the only player in the SEC to notch a triple-double, Texas A&M volleyball setter Camille Conner was named to the Women’s Collegiate National Team’s Gold roster, USA Volleyball announced on Wednesday.
Conner and the rest of the Gold roster will train at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California, from July 5 to 12, and will compete alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“I’m super excited to have the opportunity to represent USA volleyball with a lot of other good collegiate athletes,” Conner said in a press release from the athletic department. “This is something I’ve always dreamed of doing. I’m looking forward to this experience in July.”
Conner is one of 28 college players named to the list and the only Aggie. She joins setters Izzy Ashburn from Wisconsin, Marlie Monserez from Florida and Zoe Nunez from Notre Dame.
The entirety of the Collegiate National Team is made up of 56 athletes who were selected during the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts, held Feb. 21 to 23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In addition to recording the only triple-double in the SEC, Conner posted 1,201 kills for second-best in program history in the 25-point rally scoring era behind her own record of 1,263, 222 kills, 198 kills and 26 aces in the 2019 season to lead the Aggies to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and their best home record (14-1) in the rally scoring era. She also earned SEC Setter of the Week, All-SEC Team, AVCA All-South Region Team and AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors.
Conner and the Gold roster will be headed by former Brigham Young men’s volleyball head coach Chris McGown. USA Volleyball will announce the 28-player Anaheim roster in late March. This team will train with the U.S. Women’s National Team members selected for the 2020 Olympic Games.
