As of now, the Texas A&M club basketball team has no important dates set for this spring semester regarding practices, scrimmages or tryouts.
Nevertheless, players are finding unique ways to improve their craft before the upcoming fall season.
Junior guard and club president Brian Wolfe said there are several areas of his game he is trying to perfect over the next few months.
“One part of my game I want to improve is my efficiency,” Wolfe said. “I used to focus more on just playing well as a player, but now I am gravitating more toward winning. Sometimes those two mindsets can help make a difference in a game.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, significant advancements have been made in the team’s off-court preparation, Wolfe said.
“I try to play as much as possible. I don’t workout as much as I did in high school — as far as basketball drills and things of that sort,” Wolfe said. “If I’m playing basketball, like scrimmaging or just shooting hoops, I can usually get into a good rhythm in preparation for the next game.”
Sophomore power forward Jake Mather said he has dedicated a lot of this unusually long off-season to maintaining his skills and diet outside of practice.
“I usually work out at the gym four times a week to stay strong as I spend a lot of time against big opponents in the paint,” Mather said. “I also like to prepare healthy meals, so I’m less sluggish and have more energy on the court.”
Though the team hasn’t been able to take the court in over a year, Mather said he has still made some invaluable memories in his two years with the club.
“My favorite memory from last season has to be winning our third tournament and guaranteeing our trip to Kansas City for the National Championship game, which ended up not happening due to COVID-19,” Mather said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.