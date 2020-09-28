Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced during Monday’s press conference that graduate student defensive back Clifford Chattman has opted out of the 2020 football season.
This makes the sixth Aggie to opt out of the football season. He is the fourth defensive player to opt out of the season, following junior linebacker Anthony Hines III and senior defensive backs Derrick Tucker and Elijah Blades. Backup quarterback James Foster and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon have also elected to sit out this season.
In the 2019 season, Chattman had 14 solo tackles and one interception. His interception was during the game against Ole Miss, which the Aggies won 24-17.
Chattman was originally committed to LSU and then Florida State, before ending up at Texas A&M.
Billy Liucci from TexAgs said the defensive back opted out on Friday before the A&M season opener against Vanderbilt, which the Aggies won 17-12.
Jimbo Fisher announces senior DB Clifford Chattman has opted out. Apparently did so Friday prior to Ags' season-opener.— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) September 28, 2020
The Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
