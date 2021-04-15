Texas A&M women’s basketball center Ciera Johnson was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 32nd overall pick in Round 3 of the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Johnson is the third Aggie selected in this year’s draft, marking the first time in program history that three players have been selected in the same draft.
After making 92 consecutive starts for the Aggies, Johnson finished her collegiate career as a member of A&M’s 1,000 points club, reaching the feat in her senior year. Johnson helped A&M to its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, recording 295 points and 213 rebounds on the season.
Johnson has started every game for the Aggies since transferring into the program following her freshman season at Louisville.
A consistent scorer for A&M since her arrival to campus, Johnson recorded 409 points in her sophomore season for an average of 12 points per game. She also averaged 8.4 rebounds a game in her first year in Aggieland.
Over the 30 games A&M played before COVID-19 cut the 2019-2020 season short, Johnson accumulated 362 points for an average of 12.1 per game.
Johnson earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors from the SEC this spring while pursuing her master’s degree.
Johnson is the 17th Aggie to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the first picked by Phoenix.
