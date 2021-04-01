After making 92 consecutive starts for Texas A&M women’s basketball, senior center Ciera Johnson announced she will not return to the program for the 2021-2022 season.
The Duncanville native announced her decision to declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft via Twitter on April 1.
“These past four years have been nothing short of amazing,” Johnson said in a message posted to Twitter. “I have grown so much as a basketball player since my time here. I would like to say thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, support staff, managers, academic personnel, fans and most importantly God for all the love and support you have poured into me since I’ve arrived here in Aggieland. I would be nowhere without the help of you all. With that being said, I will be declaring for the WNBA draft and preparing for the next stages in my life.”
Jeremiah 29:11 ✨ pic.twitter.com/lc1b1TGOSN— Ciera Johnson (@_CieraJ) April 1, 2021
A member of A&M’s 1,000 points club, Johnson is the third Aggie to declare for the draft, joining guard Aaliyah Wilson and forward N’dea Jones.
Johnson has started every game for the Aggies since transferring into the program following her freshman season at Louisville.
Johnson averaged 12 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her first season in maroon and white, totaling 409 points.
Johnson continued to be a consistent scorer for A&M during the COVID-19-shortened 2019-2020 season, recording 362 points for an average 12.1 per game.
After graduating from A&M in December 2019, Johnson elected to remain with the program to pursue her master’s degree. This spring, she earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors from the SEC.
Johnson finished her senior season with 295 points on 54.4 percent shooting, also recording 213 rebounds on the season.
