As an eighth grade middle blocker and opposite hitter, Morgan Davis said volleyball was just a game she played for fun.
That changed once she got to high school.
Davis attended Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, Florida, and it was during her sophomore year that she decided to pursue volleyball. Her change of heart showed on the court.
In 2016, she was named a PrepVolleyball.com High School All-American and National Senior Player of the Year finalist. She was ranked No. 84 in the website’s list of Senior Aces, recognizing the top recruits in the nation. She also led her high school to two consecutive state championship titles. During the 2016 state championship match, she hit 1.000 in the sweep against Ponte Vedra, collecting 12 kills in 12 attempts and also had the match-winning block.
While a successful volleyball player, Davis said she was also a talented basketball player and received college offers for both sports.
According to 12thman.com, Davis was a four-year starter and a two-time State of Florida District 5A Player of the Year in basketball. She received several scholarships offers to play collegiate basketball from LSU, Central Florida and Northern Florida before deciding to pursue volleyball.
Although Davis had many college offers to play volleyball, she decided to tour Texas A&M. Davis said although A&M isn’t close to her hometown in Florida, the way the school made her feel “at home” after her official visit influenced her commitment decision.
“After visiting A&M, I instantly fell in love with the campus,” Davis said. “Yes, the athletics part enhanced my interest, but the people here really drew me in.”
In addition to the time constraints of life as a student-athlete, Davis said she enjoys being involved in other organizations and is very grounded in her faith.
“I enjoy going to FCA on Monday nights, then Breakaway on Tuesday nights and Magnify on Thursday nights at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,” Davis said. “I enjoy filling my week with different things I can do other than volleyball to create relationships with people on and off the team.”
As a freshman, Davis appeared in 11 overall matches, drawing a starting nod five times. She was a recipient of the team’s Most Improved Player Award at the end-of-the-year awards dinner. During her sophomore year, she played in 19 matches and 47 sets. She notched her first double-figure kill streak against Missouri State, posting 13 kills.
During the 2019 season, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Tournament, which Davis said is one of the most gratifying moments in her college career so far.
“To see our team get to that point successfully while having the opportunity to have witnessed the growth of the program within the past three years was a moment that really stood out to me the most,” Davis said.
As Davis’ senior year begins, she said the feeling is bittersweet, especially due to the uncertainties of COVID-19.
“It has been a little nerve-wracking because everyone wants to have a senior season,” Davis said. “We are focusing on what is happening day by day and despite whenever we get to play, we want to be great. We are focusing on practicing with the mindset that we are going to be better each day no matter what obstacle we have to face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.