Texas A&M women’s basketball guard Chennedy Carter was taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday after electing to forgo her senior season.
With her selection at fourth overall, Carter became the highest overall drafted player by the Aggies, narrowly edging out former center Kelsey Bone, who went fifth overall in 2013. Carter and Bone are the only Aggies to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft.
A native of Mansfield, Carter ended her A&M career as the Aggies’ second leading scorer all-time, finishing with 1,983 points in her three years in College Station. Carter is one of the most accomplished players in A&M history, finishing with eight All-American selections.
For the Dream, Carter provides an instant scoring boost for a team that finished the 2019 season as the lowest scoring team in the WNBA. Heading into this draft, Carter led all draftees in scoring with 22.5 points per game over her career, shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range.
In a statement released by the Dream, Carter acknowledged how her time at A&M helped her develop into a scorer, and how her skills translate well to the WNBA.
“I just think everything I’ve learned in my whole life, my whole life experience has been a journey,” Carter said. “I’ve continued to get better and I think that will translate in the WNBA. My work ethic, my confidence and how hard I’m determined to win.”
In her junior season, Carter missed seven games with an ankle injury, finishing with a season low in points per game and three point percentage.
Carter is one of 14 players to be drafted in A&M women's basketball history, 13 of which played under coach Gary Blair.
Blair said Carter has been a strong player for him, emphasizing her passion to improve her game.
“Chennedy Carter has had a great career, not only at Texas A&M, but with USA basketball,” Blair said. “She has been a great role model and helped the way young ladies look up to college athletics. I’ve coached since 1980 in college basketball. I’ve never had a guard that can create offense as fast and efficient as Chennedy does for herself and others with her passing and ball handling. She will become a great pro because of her passion and her quest to improve her game in every aspect. Number three will be missed but never forgotten at Texas A&M.”
