Three-time AP All-American for Texas A&M Chennedy Carter has earned a place on the AP WNBA All-Rookie Team, the Associated Press announced on Tuesday.
Since being drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Dream in April, Carter has averaged 17.4 points and 3.4 assists while leading all the league’s rookies in points per game. She is ranked eighth among the entire league in the category.
She has notched double-digit points in 13 games, including six games with 20 or more points. Against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 6, Carter finished with 35 points, her career high.
In her debut on July 26, Carter scored 18 points, which is the most of any Aggie in their first professional game.
Carter finished her college career A&M’s second-leading scorer, with eight total All-American honors.
The WNBA will announce their awards throughout the playoffs which will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 8. If named to the league’s All-Rookie Team, Carter will become the third Aggie to do so behind Danielle Adams in 2011 and Kelsey Bone in 2013. She could also be the first Aggie to win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.