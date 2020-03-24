In addition to being named an AP All-American, Texas A&M women’s basketball junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American Second Team on Monday.
Carter is the first player in A&M history to receive the honor twice in their career.
Though the Aggies’ season ended before an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus, and she missed seven games with an ankle injury, Carter finished the 2019-2020 season with 491 points on .452 shooting from the field and .253 from behind the arc.
Carter’s 23-game season saw her set several program records. She holds the most double-digit scoring games with 62, which is also the number of her 20-point scoring games. She has a program-high 12 games of over 30 points, including a 37-point performance against ranked Tennessee that is the most points scored by an Aggie against an SEC opponent.
On Nov. 7, Carter also set the collegiate record for most points scored against the U.S. National Team, with 34.
In addition to being a two-time USBWA All-American, Carter is a three-time AP All-American and has received First Team All-SEC honors three times. She is also seven points away from being A&M’s all-time leading scorer and 17 points away from 2,000 career points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.