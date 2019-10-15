After a 2018-19 season in which she led the SEC with 23.3 points per game, Texas A&M women’s basketball junior guard Chennedy Carter was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, receiving 14 of the 17 votes for the honor.
Carter also received Preseason First Team All-SEC honors for the second consecutive year.
The women’s basketball program was also picked to finish second in the SEC behind South Carolina — its highest ranking in the SEC preseason media poll. The Aggies finished last season 26-8 with an 87-80 loss to Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
During the tournament run, Carter’s points average increased to 30.7 points. Following the season, she earned First Team All-SEC and AP All-American honors.
Carter was joined by teammate Ciera Johnson, who earned Second Team All-SEC honors for the first time in her career. Johnson averaged 12 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, and was ranked No. 6 in the nation in rebounds.
The Aggies will kick off the season on Nov. 1 against Oklahoma City University at 6 p.m. in Reed Arena.
