After becoming the highest-drafted Texas A&M women’s basketball player with a No. 4 pick by the Atlanta Dream in April, guard Chennedy Carter is continuing to make history.
She is the third Aggie to earn a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team, joining Danielle Adams and Kelsey Bone who earned the honor in 2011 and 2013 respectively.
Carter was named to the AP All-Rookie Team on Sept. 15.
In her first year in the professional ranks, Carter has led all rookies with a 17.4 scoring average, good for eighth in the league and the 14th most by a rookie in league history.
Carter also finished the season second on the Dream in assists per game (3.4) and free throw percentage (82.1 percent).
The three-time AP All-American finished her college career A&M’s second leading scorer in program history after just three years in Aggieland.
