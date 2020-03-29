Texas A&M women’s basketball junior guard Chennedy Carter has declared for the WNBA Draft, she announced via Twitter on Sunday.
“After much consideration, thought and conversation, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft,” Carter said. “It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control. Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA.”
Second on A&M’s all-time scoring list, Carter helped the Aggies to an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament, where they fell to Arkansas, 67-66.
That became Carter’s final game at A&M, as the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
Carter will finish her career with 1,983 total points over three seasons. On March 19, Carter earned her third consecutive AP All-American nomination.
Carter’s career ended on a 62-game streak with double-digit scoring, which is a program record.
“We support Chennedy [Carter] in this decision,” A&M coach Gary Blair said in a statement. “Chennedy has done as much for Texas A&M in her career as any young lady that has played here. We believe she will be chosen high in the first round of the WNBA Draft, and will represent Texas A&M, her teammates, coaches and family in a way that will make everyone proud. The decision to go a year before she graduates is the same as a player making a choice to go to the NFL, NBA or any other pro league. The timing has to be right, and we believe the timing is right for Chennedy to move her game to that next level. She will be an instant success as a professional for whichever team drafts her. We wish her the best of luck as she begins this journey.”
The WNBA Draft will be held virtually on ESPN at 6 p.m. on April 17.
