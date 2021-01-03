Senior wide receiver Camron Buckley will be returning for the 2021 football season.
Due to COVID-19, the NCAA has allowed all winter sport athletes and football players to be granted an extra year of eligibility. Buckley announced on his Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 3, the day after the Aggies won the Orange Bowl, that he will be utilizing this rule and return for next year.
Coming Back to help lead this team to even bigger accomplishments....This szn was just the appetizer https://t.co/ciS8KtpCp9— Camron Buckley ✨ (@CAMDAHOUDINI) January 3, 2021
Buckley injured his knee during the 2020 fall camp and did not see the field at all during the season as a result. He was suited up for the Orange Bowl matchup against North Carolina, though he did not see the field.
During his 2018 season, Buckley put up 34 receptions for 474 yards, adding 11 receptions and 121 yards in 2019.
