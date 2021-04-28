Texas A&M seniors wide receiver Camron Buckley and safety Derrick Tucker have entered the transfer portal.
Buckley announced his decision to transfer as a graduate student via Twitter on Wednesday.
To my family thank you for all your support & love. I have enjoyed my 4 years as an Aggie but after careful consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I am walking by faith and trusting God🙏🏽 The Return of Houdini Continues 💚 pic.twitter.com/yLfTAt8uXS— Camron Buckley ✨ (@CAMDAHOUDINI) April 28, 2021
Both players missed the 2020 season as Buckley sustained a knee injury in fall camp last year and Tucker opted out of the season.
In January, Buckley, a Cedar Hill native, announced he planned to return for the 2021 season.
Buckley logged three years of play in Aggieland, posting 62 receptions for 877 yards and four touchdowns.
Brian Perroni from 247sports first reported Tucker had entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Texas A&M football veterans Camron Buckey and Derrick Tucker enter the NCAA transfer portal @247SportsPortal https://t.co/2Zd9hKm6Cq pic.twitter.com/Dto5E7YAYa— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) April 28, 2021
Tucker started in seven games as a true freshman during 2017 and has 82 total tackles to date. The Manvel native played in the first four games of the 2019 season before electing to redshirt.
