Camron Buckley transfers

Senior wide receiver Camron Buckley missed all of the 2020 season with a knee injury.

 FILE

Texas A&M seniors wide receiver Camron Buckley and safety Derrick Tucker have entered the transfer portal.

Buckley announced his decision to transfer as a graduate student via Twitter on Wednesday.

Both players missed the 2020 season as Buckley sustained a knee injury in fall camp last year and Tucker opted out of the season.

In January, Buckley, a Cedar Hill native, announced he planned to return for the 2021 season.

Buckley logged three years of play in Aggieland, posting 62 receptions for 877 yards and four touchdowns.

Brian Perroni from 247sports first reported Tucker had entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Tucker started in seven games as a true freshman during 2017 and has 82 total tackles to date. The Manvel native played in the first four games of the 2019 season before electing to redshirt.

