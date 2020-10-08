Just over a week away from its season opener, Texas A&M volleyball is already picking up accolades.
Not only is the team picked to finish fourth in the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, but senior setter Camille Conner was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, the conference announced Thursday, Oct. 8.
Following her junior season in which she was the only player in the conference to record a triple-double, Conner earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition and was named to the All-SEC Team and the AVCA All-South Region Team.
She finished fourth on the team in 2019 with 198 kills and second with nine double-doubles.
The Aggies finished 2019 tied for third in the SEC with a 23-8 overall record and were 13-5 against conference opponents. A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn was named SEC Coach of the Year after her second season at the helm of the program.
A&M is also ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Volleyball Top-15 Coaches Poll.
Conner and the Aggies are scheduled to kick off the season against LSU on Oct. 17 at Reed Arena.
