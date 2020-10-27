Former Texas A&M volleyball libero Camila Gomez signed a professional contract to play with Brazil’s Sesc RJ Flamengo, the athletic department announced Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The Brazilian club, which was recently formed through the unification of former Brazilian Superliga clubs Sesc RJ and Flamengo, released a tweet welcoming Gomez to the team on Oct. 21.
Seja bem-vinda ao maior campeão da história do voleibol brasileiro! #SescRJFlamengo #JuntosSomosUmaNação pic.twitter.com/Vsrx50yIJf— Sesc RJ Flamengo (@sescrjflamengo) October 21, 2020
Sesc RJ Flamengo is a member of the Brazilian Superliga, which is the highest division of women’s volleyball in Brazil.
“I was not expecting this opportunity, but I kept working hard on my own,” Gomez told 12thman.com. “It was more of self-respect. Sometimes you create your own luck. I am extremely excited and can’t wait to start my new journey.”
Gomez played only her senior season with the Aggies after transferring in 2018 from Miami Dade College. In her only year in maroon and white, Gomez started in all 31 matches and led the team in digs with 470 and digs per set with 1.8. She recorded 21 games with double-digit digs and five games with over 20 digs.
Gomez has also competed with the Columbia National Team in each of the past eight years, leading the team to its first Pan American Cup final last year and earning the title of best libero during the Pan American Games and best defender at the Pan American Cup.
Sesc RJ Flamengo’s coach, Bernardo “Bernardinho” Rezende, boasts over 30 major titles as a coach, and won a pair of Olympic Games as the coach of the Brazil men’s national team.
