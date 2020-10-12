Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Caleb Chapman is likely out for the rest of the 2020 football season with a leg injury, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday.
With under five minutes left in the game, Chapman made the catch in the endzone that would tie up the game at 38. Unfortunately for A&M and the wide receiver, it was this play where he went down in the endzone with a leg injury.
Fisher said the team will have to figure out how it is going to cope with the loss to the receiving corps.
“Looks like [Chapman] had an injury, he’ll probably be out the rest of the year,” Fisher said. “We’ll see [about replacing him], we’ll have multiple ways of doing that, we’ll decide that as the week goes on.”
So far this season, Chapman has put up 14 receptions, three touchdowns and 197 yards. His injury came during his breakout performance of the season in the Florida game, where he led in receiving yards for A&M with 151 during the 41-38 upset. He also had nine catches for two touchdowns during his career-high performance.
Chapman’s mom Kelly said it is not his left knee, which he injured in his freshman season during 2018.
Sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermeyer said it is a tough loss for the program.
“It’s a big loss,” Wydermeyer said. “He was finally getting his chance to shine and for something like that to happen, it sucks, but it’s football. It’s a tough loss, and he’s a game changer.”
According to 247sports, Chapman’s knee injury is a torn ACL but the meniscus is still intact.
In a message posted to his social media, Chapman said he will see the 12th Man when he returns from his injury.
“Without the lows the highs mean nothing. Bounce back gonna be scary. See you then,” Chapman posted on Sunday.
