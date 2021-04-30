Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson was selected by the Pittsburgh with the 140th overall pick in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Johnson is the fourth Aggie selected in this year’s draft.

“Buddy is a great example of a young man coming into a program and developing into an outstanding football player," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release from the athletic department. “A former quarterback in high school, he made the switch to defense and worked hard to become a top linebacker and playmaker in the SEC. He was the quarterback of our defense and kept everyone on the same page and always seemed to come up with a big play when we needed it.”

As a two-year starter for the maroon and white, Johnson ends his career with 47 games played. Johnson played in 12 games his freshman year, recording 20 tackles and three quarterback hurries.

After recording 27 tackles as a sophomore, Johnson significantly improved his production to record 77 tackles in his junior year and 86 as a senior.

During his junior year, Johnson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, after returning a fumble for 62 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss.

Johnson totaled two touchdowns during his tenure with the Aggies, both on fumble returns. His career with the Aggies ends with a total of 210 tackles and six sacks.

The Dallas native was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2020, which is awarded to the highest caliber linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels.

Johnson joins A&M left tackle Dan Moore Jr. in going to the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Moore at No. 128 overall.

Quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III were also drafted at No. 66 and No. 117, respectively.

Congrats @Foebg_1 !!! The Steel Curtain just got better. Excited to see what you do at the next level! — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) May 1, 2021

I really like the Buddy Johnson pick. He seems like he would fit in with the Steelers really well. He's tough, hard hitting inside ILB. He's fast too. He led the Aggies in tackles. Johnson was also a high school QB before switching to LB at Texas A&M. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 1, 2021

Everything about new #Steelers LB Buddy Johnson screams "linebacker." He's a leader, highly productive, passionate. Good athlete. He's just not the biggest guy on the field. Great pick in a year he can play teams and serve as depth. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) May 1, 2021