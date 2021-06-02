Brian Kortan, who served as the interim head coach for Texas A&M men’s golf in 2021, has been named head coach by Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork as announced by 12thman in a brief on Wednesday, June 2.
Kortan joined the Aggie’s coaching staff in 2013 as an assistant coach. In the 2021 season, the maroon and white placed sixth at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, just one spot shy of advancing to the NCAA Championship. A&M finished the season ranked No. 15 in the country according to golfstat.com.
“Coach Kortan has been an essential part of this program for many years, and he’s played a strategic role in its success,” Bjork told 12thman.com. “We did our due diligence with a national search and we kept coming back to Brian as the man to beat. He led our program this year with great poise and is ready [to] take on this opportunity. He’s a tremendous golf technician and his players love him. The men’s golf program will thrive under Brian’s leadership, and I’m excited about the future of Aggie Golf.”
Under Kortan, three Aggies, junior Sam Bennett, senior Dan Erickson and freshman Daniel Rodrigues earned All-SEC honors.
During Kortan’s tenure as assistant coach for the Aggies, the team has racked up 15 tournament victories, finished as top five in the country on two occasions and qualified for NCAA tournaments six times.
“Being named the head golf coach at Texas A&M leaves me a little bit speechless, to be honest,” Kortan told 12thman.com. “This team and this community mean everything to me, and I consider it a tremendous honor to coach the Aggies. I think this program has unlimited potential and I look forward to the challenge of building on the tradition of excellence produced by Bob Ellis and J.T. Higgins. I want to thank J.T. for bringing me to Aggieland in 2013 and opened the door for me to become the Aggies’ head coach.”
