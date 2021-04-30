Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 117th overall pick in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown is the second Aggie selected in this year’s draft.

“Bobby is an outstanding talent,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release from the athletic department. “To have that size and quickness, he is tough to handle in the trenches and that is where football games are won. He has worked hard to get in top flight playing shape and that showed in recording a sack in six straight SEC games last season. I look for him to have a long and productive career in the NFL with the Rams.”

Brown played in 35 games with the Aggies, coming in as a freshman in 2018. He totaled 57 total tackles and 23 solo tackles in his career.

Brown only had 0.5 sacks in his first two seasons of playing, but in 2020 his pass rushing improved to finish the season with a team-high five sacks.

His 2020 improvements resulted in the Arlington native being named to the All-SEC First Team. In 2018, Brown was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Brown declared for the draft early as a junior, citing his mother’s health as the reason behind the move.

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was selected on the second day of the draft, going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 66 overall.

Congrats to @bobbyiii5 !!! Dream come true today for a great young mans and an awesome family!!! Excited to watch you do your thing at the next level! — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) May 1, 2021

Very excited for you @bobbyiii5!!! You are going to do big things for the @RamsNFL. Go ball 🏈 out and have fun in LA👍🏾! #Gigem https://t.co/4E7KAUK8uc — Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) May 1, 2021