Texas A&M women’s golf team kicked off its fall season at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton on Monday, Sept. 13.
The Aggies finished fourth in the invitational, shooting a record-breaking 20-under-par 844. They finished just one stroke behind TCU, three strokes behind Texas Tech and 16 behind Oklahoma State, who shot a 36-under 828.
“The best word that I can use is ‘validation’ for what we’re trying to do,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell told 12thMan.com. “Hopefully, this puts us in a position week in week out to break records or put ourselves in the final group and compete for a title.”
This was Gerrod Chadwell’s first tournament as the Aggies’ head coach. He previously coached the University of Houston’s women’s golf team, with whom he won three American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year awards. Chadwell also has nine NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big 12 Championship under his belt.
The invitation was a historical two days for one of A&M’s own. Junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio tied a 36-hole record on Monday, shooting a nine-under 135 and finished the invitational carding a 14-under 202 through 54 holes. This was enough to win the tournament, crowning her the Sam Golden Invitational Champion.
“I want to say thank you to the workers at the golf course because the course was in great condition,” Fernandez Garcia-Poggio said. “I want to also thank my team and my two coaches. It was awesome to be here with you, and thank you to my teammates back home, we are like a family.”
Sophomore Adela Cernousek and freshman Zoe Slaughter also made a name for themselves on the two-day trip. Cernousek shot a 72 in the first 18 holes, 68 in the second and 69 in the third, placing her at a tie for 12th place. Slaughter carded 68 in the first round and 71 in rounds two and three. She finished the invitational tied for 15th place.
“Out of the gate, first event, you don’t know what you have, so that got the juices flowing a bit,” Chadwell said. “I thought we responded pretty well today.”
Fifth-year Amber Park and junior Jennie Park also made an appearance at the invitational this week. Amber carded an 8-over 224, and Jennie finished just one stroke behind with a 9-over 225, placing them tied at 60th and 65th overall, respectively.
A&M women’s golf team will travel to Norman, Okla., for the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club from Sunday, Sept. 26, to Monday, Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.