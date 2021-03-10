Texas A&M baseball extended its win streak to six games with Tuesday night’s 7-0 victory over A&M-Corpus Christi and advanced its overall record to 10-4.
The Olsen magic was very much alive as the maroon and white earned their fourth shutout of the season by holding the Islanders scoreless. This game marked the Aggies’ 12th consecutive victory over Corpus Christi.
Freshman Nathan Dettmer started A&M off on the mound, his fifth appearance of the season. The newcomer’s previous experience includes action against Xavier, Tarleton State, Auburn and Houston Baptist.
Junior Chandler Jozwiak relieved Dettmer in the sixth inning followed by graduate student Chris Farrell in the ninth. Jozwiak allowed two hits and stuck out six while Farrell managed a 3-up, 3-down inning to close out the game.
Together, the trio recorded eight strikeouts and held the Islanders to five hits. The Aggies forced the Islanders to dig deep into their bullpen, exhausting eight pitchers on the night.
Graduate student Ray Alejo was a standout player of the game for his productivity at the plate. Alejo went 3-for-4 at the plate, earned one run and two RBI. Freshman Kalae Harrison also had great plate appearances with two runs and two walks.
"I was just trying to look for something that I could put a barrel on. In my first at-bat, I probably saw eight or nine pitches and then grounded out, but that's my job as a lead-off hitter,” Alejo said. “I need to see a lot of pitches and see what the pitcher has for the day. It also helped that Kalae [Harrison had such a great day ahead of me. It makes things a lot easier when that guy is drawing walks and getting base hits with two strikes. There's a lot less pressure on me when someone is on base and guys are putting together good at-bats throughout the lineup."
Logan Britt contributed two hits on the night in addition to Ryan Targac, Will Frizzell, Ty Coleman and Taylor Smith.
Defensively, A&M coach Rob Childress said he’s pleased with the team’s defensive showing on the night and credits the win to a couple of great plays specifically made by junior Bryce Blaum at third base and Harrison at shortstop.
“Maybe the biggest play of the night was Bryce Blaum's play down the line there in the second inning. That ball gets down, maybe two scores or three,” Childress said. “He kept the momentum in our dugout, and we were able to go in and grab the lead and continue to build on it. Kalae [Harrison] had a lot of chances tonight. He was marvelous, and so did the right side of the infield as well."
The Aggies will be back in action on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday, March 10 to host Prairie View A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 6:32 p.m.
