For sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, there is more to life than just being an athlete.
After a redshirt year in 2019, Lane made quite an impression in the 2020 season. The Houston native logged a lengthy statsheet for his true freshman year, while also using his platform to advocate for women’s athletics at Texas A&M.
Lane said he wants to show the world there is more to him than meets the eye, and looks forward to the long-term effects of his career.
“When I came to A&M, I wanted to make a 40-year decision and not just a four-year one. I’m trying to take advantage of all the opportunities … I want to make myself more appealing to the public as more than just an athlete,” Lane said.
As a redshirt, he played in the season opener against UTSA where he returned one kickoff for 24 yards. Lane also saw playing time against LSU, but recorded no stats.
The young receiver began to make a name for himself in 2020. During his first full season, Lane logged 29 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he averaged 14.1 yards per carry and 40.9 yards per game.
A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said the game against Mississippi State was a turning point for Lane.
“Chase Lane definitely [is a big play threat],” Fisher said. “Remember him catching the ball against Mississippi State, coming across the field and outrunning everybody on the field for a touchdown? That was huge after the momentum had swung after a ricochet interception. Chase has the ability to make a lot of big plays running with the ball and catching it deep down the field.”
The play Fisher is referring to was a third quarter 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Aggies’ 28-14 victory. For game totals, Lane also had one more reception for 19 yards.
Lane said he is looking to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, which he proved during the 2020 Mississippi State game.
“I think I’m in that space of being a big-play maker,” Lane said. “I have confidence in myself, my abilities and what I’m able to do. I feel like I should be in that conversation because of what I’ve shown from the Mississippi State game and just how I prepare every day. I try to prepare like a pro and be ready for my moments as soon as they come.”
Lane’s first touchdown of his collegiate career was an 11-yard reception to open the scoring in A&M’s eventual upset of then-No. 4 Florida.
A&M offensive coordinator Darrel Dickey said the coaches make recruiting impactful wide receivers a priority.
“That was one of the things that we work to do, to recruit some [wide receivers] and to develop some guys that can scare the defense, and we feel like we’ve got them now,” Dickey said.
However, Lane is not only a playmaker. He also promotes equality with women’s athletics. Lane uses his personal Twitter to tweet about many A&M women’s sports, including basketball, soccer and track and field.
The underclassman said all of the athletes at A&M are united as a family.
“Our programs at A&M are capable of winning championships,” Lane said. “I wanted to spread and show love. I don’t do it for the likes or retweets or anything. I just do it because I’m genuinely a fan of women’s athletics. I want to embrace everybody that is around me. Here at A&M, we’re a big family, women’s athletics and men’s athletics.”
During this past year, Lane followed the women’s basketball team, who were SEC Champions and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
In fact, Lane actively keeps up with current women’s athletics. Recently, the receiver tweeted about A&M soccer’s 2-0 victory over Baylor on Sunday, Aug. 15.
As evidenced by his Twitter, Lane manages to balance both an advocacy for A&M athletic programs and a successful collegiate career on the field.
When it comes to on-field action, Lane is projected to be one of the starting wide receivers going into the 2021 season. Lane has been on full display during fall camp and open practice. Aggies have taken note of Lane’s speed and quick footwork, proving to fans he belongs in the fast lane.
